Update – Police activity in Wellington and the Hutt Valley
Monday, 30 September 2019, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Following threats made by a person this afternoon, Police
attended and cleared three locations in the Hutt Valley and
Central Wellington.
All three locations have been found to
be safe and have now re-opened.
Adelaide Road, which was
closed between King Street and Rugby Street, has also now
re-opened.
Police are continuing to speak to a person
arrested in relation to the threats made.
In another
incident, a report was received around 3:15pm regarding an
item of concern found in the plaza area off Cable Street,
near the Circa Theatre.
The item has been examined and
found to be of no
concern.
