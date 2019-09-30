Update – Police activity in Wellington and the Hutt Valley

Following threats made by a person this afternoon, Police attended and cleared three locations in the Hutt Valley and Central Wellington.

All three locations have been found to be safe and have now re-opened.

Adelaide Road, which was closed between King Street and Rugby Street, has also now re-opened.

Police are continuing to speak to a person arrested in relation to the threats made.

In another incident, a report was received around 3:15pm regarding an item of concern found in the plaza area off Cable Street, near the Circa Theatre.

The item has been examined and found to be of no concern.





© Scoop Media

