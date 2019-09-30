Christchurch Hospital Hagley events postponed



The Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB have postponed this week’s blessing, staff and public open days for Christchurch Hospital Hagley.

Today’s decision to postpone these events was not taken lightly, says Michelle Arrowsmith, Deputy Director General, DHB Performance, Support and Infrastructure.

“Christchurch Hospital Hagley is the largest most complex hospital ever built in New Zealand. It's being built to the highest construction standards and it’s important the contractor and their subcontractors are given a clear run to take the time needed to complete this work.

“We are keen to show this new facility to staff and the public, however, the work needed to complete the building is taking longer than we expected."

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, David Meates, says while disappointing, for our staff in particular, it’s important the necessary time is taken to ensure that current works are completed without interruption before the planned blessing, staff and public open days are held.

"We will be rescheduling these three events as soon as possible. A decision on new dates for these events is expected to be made in the next week."



