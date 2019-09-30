Two NZers jailed for child sexual exploitation material

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to two years and five months in jail by the Hamilton District Court this afternoon, for importing and possessing child sexual exploitation publications.

In June 2019, Andrew Floyd Williams returned to New Zealand after a four-week holiday in Thailand, and was questioned and searched by Customs officers at Auckland Airport. A search of his electronic devices found child sexual abuse publications.

A large number of child sexual abuse images and videos were subsequently located during a search of his home. In total, forensic analysis identified over 20,000 images and videos involving real victims and almost 1,500 digitally generated publications such as animations.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says Customs takes the combatting of child sexual exploitation very seriously, and actively targets individuals who are suspected of travelling overseas to commit offences or carrying objectionable material across the border.

“This man is a recidivist offender – he was convicted for similar crimes some years ago, and Customs officers were ready to stop and search him on his return to New Zealand.”

This is Customs’ second child sexual exploitation conviction in a week.

Last Thursday, 26 September, 58-year old Stephen Heppleston, was sentenced to one year and six months in jail by the Timaru District Court, for importing a child sex doll – the first conviction of its type in New Zealand – and for possessing child sexual exploitation publications.

In April 2018, Customs officers inspected air cargo from China and found it contained a life-like sex doll that resembled a young child. Such dolls are considered obscene or indecent articles, and prohibited imports.

Following an investigation, Customs with the support of Timaru Police searched the man’s home and found child sexual abuse publications on his computer and devices – 135 images and 28 videos.

“Child sex dolls are illegal in New Zealand. Customs investigates every seizure as these can be linked to other crimes, such as child sexual abuse images or physical offending.”

