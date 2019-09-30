SH 2, Takapau

One person has died following a crash between a car and truck on State Highway 2 at Takapau, Central Hawke's Bay.

Police received reports of the crash near Fraser Road around 4:50pm, and the Serious Crash Unit was advised.

Contractors are on site while the vehicles are removed, and diversions remain in place while the scene is cleared.

