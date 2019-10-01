Non-residential burglaries decrease in Canterbury

Non-residential burglaries have decreased by 15.5 percent in Canterbury in the three months from 1 May to 31 July, compared to the previous three months.

In the May-July period there were 579 reported burglaries of non-residential premises.

However Canterbury Police continues to warn commercial premises to remain vigilant.

In metro areas, which make up 67 percent of victimisations, the properties most at risk are retailers, commercial properties and education facilities.

In rural Canterbury and mid-south Canterbury, the properties most at risk include farm outbuildings and commercial properties.

Thirty-four percent of premises had no electronic security features, or they were inactive – making them an easier target for offenders.

“As always, people should remember to lock their premises and company vehicles at night and put tools or equipment out of view,” says Canterbury Metro Prevention Manager, inspector Leairne Dow.

“Well-lit premises are a deterrent for offenders, as well as working electronic security such as cameras and alarms.”

