Wanted man arrested in Raetihi

The 33-year-old man sought by Police in relation to the firearms incident in Ohakune on Saturday 28 September has been taken into custody this evening.

The man was arrested without incident at a Raetihi property around 9.40pm

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested at the property and taken into custody.

The pair are expected to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges.

A scene guard will remain in place at the property while enquiries continue.

This has been an intensive investigation involving Police staff from a number of Districts around the country working together to achieve tonight's good result.

Police would also like to thank the community for their assistance and patience while the search for the wanted man was underway.

