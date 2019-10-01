Construction of Waipapa Roundabout is under way

Work has started on a new roundabout and corridor improvements on SH10 at Waipapa to improve safety and support economic growth in the busy Northland town.

Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones has turned the first sod on the project to construct a single lane roundabout at the busy intersection of SH10 and Waipapa Road. The $9m project is being funded from the Provincial Growth Fund.

The NZ Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says the roundabout will make it safer for traffic to make turns across the state highway and reduce peak time congestion and queueing on SH10.

“It will also help to slow state highway traffic through the Waipapa town centre, and, along with improved cycling and pedestrian facilities, make the area safer and more accessible.”

Mr Thackwray says the first stage of the project will be to deal with utilities around the intersection. That includes putting power lines underground and fixing the stormwater.

At the same time, crews will work on the extension of Klinac Lane in partnership with the Far North District Council to link the central and northern part of the industrial zone and provide an alternative route to the main commercial area. The Klinac Road extension will be used as a detour route once construction crews start digging up the intersection.

“That won’t be until March or April next year. Meanwhile work on the utilities will continue up to Christmas and into next year.”

“All work will stop over the Christmas New Year period. We appreciate how busy the town gets and we don’t want to disrupt holiday makers and the local economy at this critical time of year.”

SH10 is part of the Twin Coast Discovery Route providing access to significant tourist destinations so a better transport network is essential to improve safety, reduce congestion and support continued economic growth for the region.

This road improvement project is widely supported by the local community and was developed jointly by the Far North District Council and the NZ Transport Agency, which will manage the project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

