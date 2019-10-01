Police acknowledge IPCA findings



Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into a vehicle stop carried out in Hastings on 21 July 2018.

The IPCA found that it was reasonable and appropriate for an officer to arm himself with a pistol and conduct a ‘high risk vehicle stop’, as the officer believed the vehicle being stopped matched the description of a car that had recently been stolen along with 10 firearms.

The IPCA also found that the vehicle stop and subsequent search of the vehicle were lawful.

While the man involved in the vehicle stop alleged that the officer had pointed a gun at him during the vehicle stop, the IPCA determined that the officer held the pistol pointing towards the ground during the incident.

Eastern District Commander, Superintendent Tania Kura, agrees that the officer’s actions were appropriate and reasonable given the circumstances.

“I’d like to acknowledge the officer and his colleagues for their work that night.”

“While on his way to another job, the officer observed a vehicle that closely matched the description of a car that had been stolen along with 10 firearms.”

“As noted by the IPCA, the officer reasonably formed the belief that an incident involving the driver of the vehicle could be life-threatening, given the potential presence of a number of firearms.”

“The officer astutely assessed the potential risks involved in stopping the vehicle and took the appropriate steps to protect himself and others from potentially serious harm.”

