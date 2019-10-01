Woman dies in hospital following crash, Komata

A 20-year-old woman has died following a crash that occurred in Komata, near Paeroa, on 27 September.

Police received a report of a vehicle rolling on State Highway 26 at Komata about 7.40pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was critically injured and transported to Waikato Hospital.

She died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

