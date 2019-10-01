Ambury Farm Day is back
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:31 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
Get your gumboots ready, as Auckland Council’s Ambury Farm
Day is back! Experience life on the farm up close and
personal at Ambury Regional Park on Sunday 20 October.
“Ambury Farm Day is a free, family event that has been
running since 1988. It’s one of the biggest events funded
and run by the council and is about making farming and
outdoor recreation accessible to all Aucklanders,” says
Auckland Council’s Regional Parks Manager, Rachel
Kelleher.
“We took a break last year and now
we’re back better than ever. We’ve taken the event back
to its traditional rural roots and farming themes. Ambury
Farm Day is about connecting the city with country life,”
she says.
For full details visit OurAuckland.
© Scoop Media
