Ambury Farm Day is back

Get your gumboots ready, as Auckland Council’s Ambury Farm Day is back! Experience life on the farm up close and personal at Ambury Regional Park on Sunday 20 October.

“Ambury Farm Day is a free, family event that has been running since 1988. It’s one of the biggest events funded and run by the council and is about making farming and outdoor recreation accessible to all Aucklanders,” says Auckland Council’s Regional Parks Manager, Rachel Kelleher.

“We took a break last year and now we’re back better than ever. We’ve taken the event back to its traditional rural roots and farming themes. Ambury Farm Day is about connecting the city with country life,” she says.

For full details visit OurAuckland.

© Scoop Media

