Serious crash, Eltham
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is responding to a serious crash on State Highway
3 in Eltham, South Taranaki.
The two-car crash was
reported about 9:30am.
One person has been seriously
injured and the southbound lane is currently
closed.
Motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the
area.
ENDS
