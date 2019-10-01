Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Another year of delivery for Auckland Transport

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

1 October 2019

Auckland Transport’s Annual Report for 2019 charts another year of success and progress.

This is the first annual report following the development of the 30-year Auckland Transport Alignment Plan (ATAP) and introduction of the Regional Fuel Tax (RFT). It’s also the first year AT recorded more than 100m passenger transport trips in one year – the largest number since 1951.

Chief Executive Shane Ellison says he is particularly pleased with the way the organisation has responded to the challenges from unprecedented population growth in the Auckland region while delivering a net operating surplus of some $15m, a positive result for ratepayers. “I’m confident Auckland is well on the way to getting the transport options and networks it deserves: ones that contribute to successful placemaking, improve our communities, give greater opportunities for productivity gains for business and increasingly provide successful transport choices for all.”

In addition, AT outperformed or met 73% of KPI targets set for it by Auckland Council.

Other highlights include:

The delivery of $667.5m of new infrastructure and renewal of existing
The freight network operating more efficiently than expected
Road maintenance targets were exceeded
Public transport punctuality is at 97%
91% of passengers are satisfied with the service
8.9% growth in recorded cycle trips, with 3.77 million trips being made which help reduce congestion
AT upgraded more high-risk intersections than planned, and the total number of deaths and serious injury crashes on Auckland’s local road network fell by 137 (the difference between 681 and 553) – 22% lower than the previous year.

AT narrowly missed its cycleway construction target (9.65km against 10km) and road and footpath customer service responses time target (82.3% against 85%). Public transport farebox recovery rising costs outstripped growth (43.4% against 46-50%). The percentage of sealed local road resurfacing was 0.5% less than the 6% target, but Mr Ellison is confident the difference will be made up in the current financial year.

Local Board satisfaction rates were low which Mr Ellison says AT is well aware of and has been making active steps to address. The Local Board Transport Capital Fund has increased to $21m, a new Community Safety Fund has been introduced, with greater resources allocated to promote earlier engagement and improve the ability of local boards to make positive changes to their local environments.

The Regional Fuel Tax funding for programmes has paved the way for AT to prepare for an unprecedented level of future investment says Mr Ellison. “A significant level of new infrastructure was delivered in past year and there is more to come.”

Over the past year AT has rolled out the penultimate piece of the new bus network, which collected another 12,700 passenger trips each week and contributed to a 21.4% growth in the city’s Rapid Transit Network. Work began on the Downtown development programme with the upgrade of the Quay St seawall, and Auckland’s second largest construction project – the $1.4b Eastern Busway started in Panmure and Pakuranga. All this while, continuing to manage $19.7 billion worth of net assets.

The transformational upgrade of Franklin Rd was also completed and a number of operational changes were made to improve capacity and capability on the roading network.

Mr Ellison says the next financial year will see AT continue the Eastern Busway and Puhinui Interchange, progress the development of city centre bus infrastructure and the Downtown ferry terminal, upgrade Karangahape Rd and build more cycling infrastructure.

“We’ll also engage with our communities on planned upgrades to major transport corridors and routes, and introduce additional electric trains to increase rail capacity,” he says.

To view the Auckland Transport Annual Report 2019 and the recap video, visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/reports-publications/annual-reports/

ends -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The Defence Industry Association's event has been the focus of demonstrations from groups who say it's a weapons expo.

At last year's forum in Palmerston North people were arrested for assaulting the police, and eight others were arrested for disruption.

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 