Another year of delivery for Auckland Transport

1 October 2019

Auckland Transport’s Annual Report for 2019 charts another year of success and progress.

This is the first annual report following the development of the 30-year Auckland Transport Alignment Plan (ATAP) and introduction of the Regional Fuel Tax (RFT). It’s also the first year AT recorded more than 100m passenger transport trips in one year – the largest number since 1951.

Chief Executive Shane Ellison says he is particularly pleased with the way the organisation has responded to the challenges from unprecedented population growth in the Auckland region while delivering a net operating surplus of some $15m, a positive result for ratepayers. “I’m confident Auckland is well on the way to getting the transport options and networks it deserves: ones that contribute to successful placemaking, improve our communities, give greater opportunities for productivity gains for business and increasingly provide successful transport choices for all.”

In addition, AT outperformed or met 73% of KPI targets set for it by Auckland Council.

Other highlights include:

The delivery of $667.5m of new infrastructure and renewal of existing

The freight network operating more efficiently than expected

Road maintenance targets were exceeded

Public transport punctuality is at 97%

91% of passengers are satisfied with the service

8.9% growth in recorded cycle trips, with 3.77 million trips being made which help reduce congestion

AT upgraded more high-risk intersections than planned, and the total number of deaths and serious injury crashes on Auckland’s local road network fell by 137 (the difference between 681 and 553) – 22% lower than the previous year.



AT narrowly missed its cycleway construction target (9.65km against 10km) and road and footpath customer service responses time target (82.3% against 85%). Public transport farebox recovery rising costs outstripped growth (43.4% against 46-50%). The percentage of sealed local road resurfacing was 0.5% less than the 6% target, but Mr Ellison is confident the difference will be made up in the current financial year.

Local Board satisfaction rates were low which Mr Ellison says AT is well aware of and has been making active steps to address. The Local Board Transport Capital Fund has increased to $21m, a new Community Safety Fund has been introduced, with greater resources allocated to promote earlier engagement and improve the ability of local boards to make positive changes to their local environments.

The Regional Fuel Tax funding for programmes has paved the way for AT to prepare for an unprecedented level of future investment says Mr Ellison. “A significant level of new infrastructure was delivered in past year and there is more to come.”

Over the past year AT has rolled out the penultimate piece of the new bus network, which collected another 12,700 passenger trips each week and contributed to a 21.4% growth in the city’s Rapid Transit Network. Work began on the Downtown development programme with the upgrade of the Quay St seawall, and Auckland’s second largest construction project – the $1.4b Eastern Busway started in Panmure and Pakuranga. All this while, continuing to manage $19.7 billion worth of net assets.

The transformational upgrade of Franklin Rd was also completed and a number of operational changes were made to improve capacity and capability on the roading network.

Mr Ellison says the next financial year will see AT continue the Eastern Busway and Puhinui Interchange, progress the development of city centre bus infrastructure and the Downtown ferry terminal, upgrade Karangahape Rd and build more cycling infrastructure.

“We’ll also engage with our communities on planned upgrades to major transport corridors and routes, and introduce additional electric trains to increase rail capacity,” he says.

To view the Auckland Transport Annual Report 2019 and the recap video, visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/reports-publications/annual-reports/

