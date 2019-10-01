Sky Tower glows for Pink October

1 October 2019





The Sky Tower will join iconic landmarks around New Zealand in lighting pink to put the spotlight on breast cancer this October.

From tonight until Sunday 6 October, the top of the Sky Tower will be lit pink to show support for the Breast Cancer Foundation, in their first week of the national campaign Pink October.

The Sky Tower will also be one of over 60 landmarks across the globe raising awareness for Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer, recognising the important message that #LightUpMBC represents.

The Sky Tower was one of the first landmarks in the world to light for Global Illumination, an international campaign to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research, in 2001 and has done so every October since then.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland, and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

The lighting of the Sky Tower is best viewed, photographed or filmed 30minutes after sunset.

