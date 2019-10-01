Hamilton Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following an arrest made in Hamilton on Monday 26 August.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault in relation to two incidents in 2016 and 2019.

The man is currently remanded on bail.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached or witnessed a man in a blue Mazda station wagon behaving inappropriately in the Hamilton Central area.

“It is possible there are further victims and we urge anyone with information to contact Police,” says Detective Constable Matthew Lee.

“We appreciate how difficult it can be to approach Police in these circumstances, but we can assure anyone who comes forward that they will be treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity.”

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to call 105 quoting file number 190720/7354.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

