Firearm collection events in Christchurch and Darfield

Firearm collection events this week in Christchurch and Darfield

This week there will be more prohibited firearm and part collection events held in Canterbury.

One will be held at Bowls Papanui on Wednesday 2 October at 181 Condell Ave in Christchurch from 2pm-6pm.

The other will be held at the Malvern Recreation and Social Centre in Darfield on Sunday 6 October from 10am-2pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.



Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.



You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

