Fatal crash, Commerce Street, Whakatane
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Commerce Street,
Whakatane"
Emergency services are attending a
crash on Commerce Street, Whakatane.
The single-car crash
was reported around 11.40am.
The sole occupant of the
vehicle has died, following what initial reports indicate
was a medical event.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area
if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder
On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.
Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>