Firearm collection events this week in the Waikato

This week and over the weekend there will be three prohibited firearm and part collection events – two in Hamilton and one in Thames.

On Wednesday 2 October and Thursday 3 October, events will be held at the Old Hamilton East Police Station at 160 Grey Street from 1pm-7pm on both days.

The Thames event will be held on Saturday 5 October at the Thames Rugby Club at 455 Ngati Maru Highway from 10am-3pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.





