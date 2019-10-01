Three firearm collection events in New Plymouth this week

" Three firearm collection events in New Plymouth this week"

There will be three prohibited firearm and part collection events in New Plymouth this week.

The events will be held at the New Plymouth Racecourse at 1 Rogan Street on Thursday 3 October from 1.30pm-4pm on Friday 4 October from 9.30am-3pm and on Saturday 5 October from 9.30am-2.30pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

