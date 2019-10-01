UPDATE: Serious crash, Eltham
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Serious crash, Eltham"
State
Highway 3 in Eltham, South Taranaki, is clear following a
serious crash earlier this morning.
The two-car crash was
reported about 9:30am.
One person has been transported to
hospital with serious
injuries.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder
On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.
Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>