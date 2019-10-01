Firearm collection event this weekend in Reporoa
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Firearm collection event this weekend in Reporoa"
This
weekend there will be a prohibited firearm and part
collection event on Saturday 5 October at Reporoa Hall, 3841
Broadlands Road, Reporoa from 9am-1pm.
If you can’t make
a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of
going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and
parts.
Contact your local dealer to make a booking before
you go.
Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation
if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or
accessory.
Information on criteria, cost and how to apply
is now available on the Police website.
You can also
modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has
information on modifications and a list of approved
gunsmiths.
For more information go to www.police.govt.nz
or call 0800 311 311.
ENDS
