Kāpiti International Women’s Day Achieves Global Recognition

Wellington, Tuesday 1 October 2019 - Kāpiti’s 2019 International Women’s Day (IWD) event has been globally recognised by the IWD Organisation and is one of just two Kiwi entries to receive the award.

More than 300 international groups entered the IWD 2019 Best Practice Competition. Kāpiti has been recognised in the Member Participation Category.

The 2019 IWD theme was “Balance for Better” - Kāpiti’s event focused on creating a fairer playing field, featuring Wesley Clarke, Assistant Coach of the Black Ferns; Izzy Ford, former Black Ferns player and Porirua City Deputy Mayor; and Melissa Chan-Green, TV journalist and presenter.

Each year the event is co-hosted by Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and Kāpiti Rotary. Heather Hutchings, Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce Chair, says the award recognises the importance of our diverse business community.

“It’s about more than women in business - celebrating diversity includes all of our community. We had a great mix of men and women at the event and on our panel. The real highlight was the number of business people who attended. There was a real buzz in the room.

“A number of volunteers and businesses supported us - offering their services in everything from catering, to photography and event management - and we want to thank them for their hard work,” says Heather Hutchings.

The 2019 event raised $1000 for the Kāpiti Women’s Centre, attracted 29 sponsors and had 230 people attend. Annemarie Tiffen, the new President of Kāpiti Rotary Club says they’re proud to celebrate IWD.

“At Rotary, we celebrate women and equal opportunity. The 2019/2020 theme for Rotary is Rotary connects with the World, which fits in beautifully with IWD and what it stands for,” says Annemarie Tiffen.

Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility, run bySerco, was the only other New Zealand organisation to win an IWD Award, in the category for Best Cake.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

