Firearm collection events this week in Gisborne and Wairoa

On Thursday and Friday this week there will be prohibited firearm and part collection events in Gisborne and Wairoa.

The event in Gisborne will be held on Thursday 3 October at the Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club at 190 Derby Street from 2pm-5pm.

On Friday 4 October, the Wairoa event will be held at Tiaho Primary School, at 93 Clyde Road from 11am-1.30pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearms owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

