Successful applicants of Community Board grants announced

Congratulations to the 87 volunteer groups and organisations that were successful in their applications to our local boards for the annual Community Board grants.

The fund is to support not-for-profit community organisations across the district, which have a positive impact on the community and recognise, support and enhance volunteer efforts.

"We always have a far greater number of groups apply than funds available and each Community Board takes a considerable amount of time and thought in its decision making,” says our Communications and Economic Development Manager Laurna White. “This round many of the Community Board’s wanted to focus on supporting local events.”

The total amount of funds available in community grants was $209,000, while the total number of grant funding requested totalled $455,932.90.

Some of the successful applications were Thrive Coromandel Trust for promotion of the Coromandel 200 event, Whitianga Bike Park to purchase and install a security camera, Matarangi Ratepayers Association for their summer carnival, Pauanui Sports and Recreation Club for the summer series events, Tairua Information Centre for summer events, Hikuai Primary School for a fundraising event, Whangamata Lions Club for their annual Santa parade and run, walk festival, and Thames Junior Cricket Club for equipment to start-up their new club.

Click on the headings to see the grants allocated in each area:

To find out more about our Community Board grants see tcdc.govt.nz/cbgrants.





