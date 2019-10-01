Update: Rakaia homicide
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:
Police continue with the investigation
into the murder of Tony Waldron, which occurred on 18
September at Rakaia.
The investigation is
progressing and we have gathered a lot of evidence and
information from the enquiries undertaken to date.
We are working through the information we have collected
and are assessing its relevance.
Police are
confident that the matter will be brought to a successful
conclusion.
