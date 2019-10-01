Update: Rakaia homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:

Police continue with the investigation into the murder of Tony Waldron, which occurred on 18 September at Rakaia.

The investigation is progressing and we have gathered a lot of evidence and information from the enquiries undertaken to date.

We are working through the information we have collected and are assessing its relevance.

Police are confident that the matter will be brought to a successful conclusion.

© Scoop Media

