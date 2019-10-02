Update: Kereru Road crash
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
Hastings last month.
Police were called to the scene on
Kereru Road at 1.45pm on 25 September.
A person was taken
to hospital with critical injuries where they died last
night.
Our sympathies are with the family at this
difficult time.
