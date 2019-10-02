Postpone the Finalising of KCDC Organisational Review

Guy Burns, Deputy Chair of the Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board is shocked to hear that Kapiti Coast District Council is planning to use a public excluded session to finalise the details of its organisational review at a special council meeting planned for 10 October.

“I find this offensive. A new Council will be elected two days later. I urge our current elected representatives to put the Review on ‘the table’ for the new Councillors to take ownership of—show respect for those newly elected; they are the ones who: must take ownership of the process, ensure a proper review, and implement its findings.

“I fully support the independent review, but, it’s important the review is not rushed and that plenty of time is spent developing smart and robust terms of reference. The current terms reference are prescriptive and lack depth.

“I ask current Councillors to leave the details of the Review for the new Council to pick up, further develop and refine. Ramming details of the Review home in the dying breath of the old triennium is disrespectful and has potential to severely limit and constrain the Reviewer’s ability to produce a meaningful report that satisfactorily overhauls and improves our current Council.



