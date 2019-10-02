Man dies following incident in Edgecumbe
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died from injuries sustained during an incident
on Hydro Road, Edgecumbe, this morning.
Police were
alerted around 8.20am.
On arrival a man was found to have
sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short
time later.
Police have taken one person into custody and
are not looking for anyone else in relation to this
incident.
Cordons are in a place and members of the public
are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
