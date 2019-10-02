Man dies following incident in Edgecumbe

A man has died from injuries sustained during an incident on Hydro Road, Edgecumbe, this morning.

Police were alerted around 8.20am.

On arrival a man was found to have sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

Police have taken one person into custody and are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Cordons are in a place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

