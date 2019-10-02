Fatal crash - Whangamoa Saddle (SH 6)

"Fatal crash - Whangamoa Saddle (SH 6), Tasman District"

One person has died in a crash on the Whangamoa Saddle (State Highway 6) between Rai Valley and Hira.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 12.40pm.

The deceased person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is en route to the crash scene.

The road will be closed for several hours and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

