Fatal crash - Whangamoa Saddle (SH 6)
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash - Whangamoa Saddle (SH 6), Tasman
District"
One person has died in a crash on the
Whangamoa Saddle (State Highway 6) between Rai Valley and
Hira.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 12.40pm.
The
deceased person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The
Serious Crash Unit is en route to the crash scene.
The
road will be closed for several hours and motorists are
asked to take alternative
routes.
