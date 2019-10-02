Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Official re-opening of the Coromandel Citizens Hall

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Official re-opening of the Coromandel Citizens Hall in Coromandel Town next month


We're less than a month out from celebrations to mark the completion of the Coromandel Citizens Hall.

The Coromandel Citizens Hall, formerly the St George's Convent School (1897), has had a significant restoration over the past year, and we will be celebrating its official re-opening from 11am on Saturday 2 November. The celebration will include a blessing of the hall, speeches acknowledging the works and those that have contributed, followed by light refreshments.

"This is a celebration to thank the community for their patience throughout the upgrade, which started in February and involved general tidy-up repairs, maintenance and painting of the interior to return the building to its former character and allow it be reopened for public use," says Allan Tiplady, our Area Manager, North.

The frames have gone up on the two porches, which have be rebuilt to match what they were originally, and new double doors have been installed at both porches. The new weather boards have also been installed on the outside walls. The interior furnishings are complete, our contractors are now installing the new commercial kitchen.

There’s also been a number of small refurbishments over the past three years, including storm water diversion, replacement of the western wall and some roof sheets above the toilet area, improving roof rainwater collection and painting the building’s façade. A total refurbishment of the ablution area was also done.

The Hall’s original floor was a combination of kauri and tawa, which has been replaced with 100-year-old matai, that was salvaged from rivers in the Hawkes Bay. There were already many areas of the floor that had been patched over the years, including some spots that were rotten and required replacing.

The cost of the restoration is approximately $600,000, funded by our Council and external agencies. The Bizarre Trust in Coromandel Town donated $200,000, which was spent on the internal finishes of the building. We also received a grant from the Lotteries Community Facilities for $248,987, along with a grant from Trust Waikato for $37,500 which contributed towards the refurbishments of the kitchen.

Thanks to all the locals who have been behind this project, including Coromandel Town builder Glenn Beattie who was employed to do the restoration work, along with a variety of local subcontractors including Jan Kocian, Jay Park, and Mark Attwood. The painters involved were Allen Agar, Ngaru Drum, and Tony Burton.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder

On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 