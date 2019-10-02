Serious crash - Rotorua
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Hillcrest, Rotorua.
Police received a report around 2:20pm
of the crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of
Old Taupo Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
One person is
reported to have received serious injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been notified.
Motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
