Extra firearm collection events in Manurewa next week
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 3:05 pm
Police will hold two prohibited firearm collection events in
Manurewa next week.
Both events will be held at the
Manurewa Rugby Club at 25 Dr Pickering Drive.
The
first event is on Wednesday 9 October from 1pm-7pm and the
second on Thursday 10 October from 9am-3pm.
Remember, the firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20
December 2019 - Police look forward to welcoming firearm
holders to these events.
For more information,
please go to www.police.govt.nz or phone 0800 311
311.
