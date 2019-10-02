Extra firearm collection events in Manurewa next week

Police will hold two prohibited firearm collection events in Manurewa next week.

Both events will be held at the Manurewa Rugby Club at 25 Dr Pickering Drive.

The first event is on Wednesday 9 October from 1pm-7pm and the second on Thursday 10 October from 9am-3pm.

Remember, the firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019 - Police look forward to welcoming firearm holders to these events.

For more information, please go to www.police.govt.nz or phone 0800 311 311.

