UPDATE: Homicide investigation, Edgecumbe
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm a homicide investigation has been
launched following the death of a man at an address on Hydro
Road, Edgecumbe, this morning.
Police were alerted around
8.20am.
On arrival, a 45-year-old man was found to have
sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short
time later.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with
assault in relation to the incident and further charges are
likely.
He is due to appear at Whakatane District Court
tomorrow.
The property has been cordoned off and a scene
examination is underway.
Enquiries are ongoing but Police
are not seeking anyone else in relation to the
incident.
We wish to reassure members of the public this
was an isolated incident and there is no threat to their
safety.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder
On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.
Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>