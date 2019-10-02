UPDATE: Homicide investigation, Edgecumbe

Police can now confirm a homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at an address on Hydro Road, Edgecumbe, this morning.

Police were alerted around 8.20am.

On arrival, a 45-year-old man was found to have sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault in relation to the incident and further charges are likely.

He is due to appear at Whakatane District Court tomorrow.

The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination is underway.

Enquiries are ongoing but Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

We wish to reassure members of the public this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to their safety.





© Scoop Media

