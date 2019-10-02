Measles case on Auckland to Tauranga return flights

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified that a person with measles flew between Auckland and Tauranga on Thursday 26 September before they knew they were infectious.

ARPHS Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter says anyone who was a passenger on either of the two flights should watch for signs of measles from tomorrow.

Flight details

- The person departed Auckland on Air New Zealand Flight NZ8129 to Tauranga at 8.15am on Thursday 26 September

- They returned on NZ5136 flight from Tauranga at 3.10pm on the same day.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, before spreading to the rest of the body.

"Anyone who is not immune could start developing measles in the next few days, but it can take 7-14 days before you experience symptoms.

"You are most at risk if you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

"If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room," Dr Poynter says.

For more information about measles, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service’s measles page or the Ministry of Health website.

