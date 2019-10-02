Crane Incident Seaview Wharf
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: CentrePort
2 October 2019
A crane operated by civil
contracting company GK Shaw Limited fell off the CentrePort
Seaview Wharf facility at approximately midday today. The
driver of the crane is unharmed.
The crane was on the
wharf for fender replacement work. An investigation into
the incident is underway. The Harbourmaster has been
contacted and WorkSafe New Zealand is being notified.
The 20-tonne crane is in 12 metres of water, and planning
for the salvage operation is underway.
ENDS
