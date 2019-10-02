Just 10 Days to Vote in the Local Body Elections

Just 10 days left to get your vote in for your chosen ECan candidates. Remember these candidates will be representing us, our water and our environment for the next few years so it's important to vote.



Have you checked out our questionaire that we asked ECan candidates to answer so that you could be informed as to each candidate's views on protection of the environment and our water? Click the button below to see how each candidate responded.

Remember you have to ensure your voting paper reaches the electoral offices before 12pm October 12th. You can find out more about voting or check if you are enrolled to vote by clicking here

You have only just over a week to vote. This is your chance to select the people you think will protect our environment and water best. We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and make a difference by voting!



Click Here to Find Out About Your Candidates

© Scoop Media

