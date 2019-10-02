Just 10 Days to Vote in the Local Body Elections
Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Water Action
Just 10 days left to get your vote in for your chosen ECan
candidates. Remember these candidates will be representing
us, our water and our environment for the next few years so
it's important to vote.
Have you checked out our
questionaire that we asked ECan candidates to answer so that
you could be informed as to each candidate's views on
protection of the environment and our water? Click the
button below to see how each candidate
responded.
Remember you have to ensure your voting
paper reaches the electoral offices before 12pm October
12th. You can find out more about voting or check if you are
enrolled to vote by clicking here
You have only
just over a week to vote. This is your chance to select the
people you think will protect our environment and water
best. We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity
and make a difference by voting!
Click Here to Find Out About Your
Candidates
