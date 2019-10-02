Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local election postal deadline approaching

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Voting closes at midday on 12 October, but voters now have less than a week to post their ballot papers if they want to make the postal deadline.

Auckland Council General Manager Democracy Services Marguerite Delbet is urging voters to act now.

“People need to post their voting papers by Tuesday 8 October to ensure they make it to the Electoral Officer on time.

“If people do miss the postal deadline, they can still drop their papers at a ballot box or a One Stop Shop.”

There are dozens of ballot boxes across Auckland, including at libraries, Auckland Council service centres and Britomart train station.

Voters can simply type their address into the elections website, voteauckland.co.nz, to find the nearest place to drop their papers.

Mobile ballot boxes are also being sent to various locations, including supermarkets, hospitals and community centres.

Ms Delbet says people who aren’t enrolled, or haven’t their received their voting papers, can still cast a special vote.

These can be cast at five Auckland libraries, nine council service centres, by calling the Electoral Office on 0800 922 822, or by visiting a One Stop Shop.

One Stop Shops allow people to enrol and vote at the same time, and about 50 will pop up over the election period at malls, marae, markets and universities.

A full list of One Stop Shop locations is available on the elections website.

Key election dates

8 October - Last day to post voting papers (ballot boxes will be accepting votes until midday on 12 October)

12 October - Voting closes at midday

17 October to 23 October - Official results announced

