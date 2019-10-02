Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Five members of one family sentenced for tax evasion

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:16 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

Five members of one family have been sentenced to prison and home detention after a $2.3 million tax evasion case brought by Inland Revenue.

They’ve also been ordered to pay more than $2.2 million in reparations by the High Court in Wellington.

The five – Boonrouen Thongskul, Sirirat Kampeng, Anchalee Minwong, Chanaratt Thongskul and Anuchit Tongskul – plead guilty five weeks into a trial expected to last ten weeks. They were part of a family group of eleven who initially faced charges they’d been part of co-ordinated tax evasion effort over a seven-year period.

Inland Revenue spokesperson Richard Philp says the trial ended early when the five siblings entered guilty pleas.

“Once they’d heard much of the Crown evidence against them, these five entered guilty pleas in relation to the GST and income tax returns of the businesses for which they were responsible, and their own income tax return,” Richard Philp says.

“By their guilty pleas the brothers and sisters acknowledged they knew their returns were false and were a deliberate ploy to evade tax. Cash sales were deliberately suppressed to pay less tax.

“An aggravating feature of the offending for Chanaratt Thongskul and Anuchit Tongskul was that their declared income was low enough to qualify for Working for Families Tax Credits in some of the years charged.

“This family operated 21 restaurants in a number of cities and towns across New Zealand, most trading as ‘Thai House Express’. During the trial, IR maintained the family operated the businesses in the same format and style akin to a franchise operation.

“The case followed an extensive investigation into the family group with searches of private properties disclosing business records, luxury goods and cash in some instances.

“The general allegation was that the family distributed the cash amongst themselves, as part of a deliberate practice of not reporting or recording cash sales and diverting the cash to private use.

“This is not trivial tax evasion. At one point in the trial the cash deposited in personal bank accounts was said to be more than $9 million. For these five defendants the sum is more than $5.2 million.

“IR’s prosecution action was a success with the five defendants entering guilty pleas to charges of filing 366 false income tax, GST and personal tax returns evasion relating to their own tax affairs and those of their 11 companies.

At the High Court in Wellington today Chanaratt Thongskul was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay $900,000 in reparation; Sirirat Kampeng will serve 12 months home detention and pay $600,000 in reparation; Anchalee Minwong was sentenced to 10 months home detention with $400,000 in reparations; And Anuchit Tongskul got nine months home detention and must pay $300,000 in reparations.

Boonruen Thongskul was convicted and discharged with $5,000 in reparation to pay.

“While most people are honest and pay tax on all their income, those who intentionally avoid paying tax or claim money they aren't entitled to, are robbing honest people of services they might have had. “That's why we help people do the right thing and act when people deliberately try to avoid paying tax.”

There are several ways everyone can help make sure everyone pays their fair share. https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/tax-crime/stop-tax-crime/


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


British High Commissioner To Iwi: Message Of Regret For Māori Killed By Cook Crew

Gisborne iwi are receiving a message from the British High Commissioner for the Māori killed when James Cook arrived in 1769.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page the Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust says the ceremony is to acknowledge the hara or atrocities committed 250 years ago. A number of Māori warriors including at least one chief were killed by Cook's men during their first meetings in early October.

Commemorations marking the arrival start this weekend in Gisborne and protests are expected. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 