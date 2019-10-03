Rakaia homicide investigation continues

As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Tony Waldron in Rakaia on 18 September, Police will be searching an area of the Selwyn River today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested says the search team will be combing areas of the river around the bridge on SH 1 near Bankside, looking for items of interest in connection with Mr Waldron’s death.

“We are focused on finding out who committed this crime and providing answers for his family, and the investigation team will continue to follow every lead until we do so,” he says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

