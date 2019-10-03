Rakaia homicide investigation continues
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of
Tony Waldron in Rakaia on 18 September, Police will be
searching an area of the Selwyn River today.
Detective
Senior Sergeant Richard Quested says the search team will be
combing areas of the river around the bridge on SH 1 near
Bankside, looking for items of interest in connection with
Mr Waldron’s death.
“We are focused on finding out who
committed this crime and providing answers for his family,
and the investigation team will continue to follow every
lead until we do so,” he
says.
