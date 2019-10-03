Police accept IPCA findings regarding officer’s conduct
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police accepts the findings of the IPCA report into
complaints of inappropriate behaviour by a Bay of Plenty
officer in 2018.
The male officer was found to have acted
inappropriately towards two female colleagues in two
separate incidents, in August and October.
Police also
conducted employment investigations into each
complaint.
Both complaints were upheld and the officer was
sanctioned.
For privacy reasons Police cannot give
further details on employment matters.
However Bay of
Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says
the behaviour displayed by the officer is totally
unacceptable.
“This type of behaviour towards colleagues
falls far below the standard expected of a NZ Police
officer.
“It is not in line with our values and what is
laid out clearly in our Police Code of Conduct.
“I
commend the women involved for coming forward and speaking
up, so we could investigate and act
accordingly.”
