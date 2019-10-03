Police accept IPCA findings regarding officer’s conduct

Police accepts the findings of the IPCA report into complaints of inappropriate behaviour by a Bay of Plenty officer in 2018.

The male officer was found to have acted inappropriately towards two female colleagues in two separate incidents, in August and October.

Police also conducted employment investigations into each complaint.

Both complaints were upheld and the officer was sanctioned.

For privacy reasons Police cannot give further details on employment matters.

However Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says the behaviour displayed by the officer is totally unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour towards colleagues falls far below the standard expected of a NZ Police officer.

“It is not in line with our values and what is laid out clearly in our Police Code of Conduct.

“I commend the women involved for coming forward and speaking up, so we could investigate and act accordingly.”

