Generation Zero achieves 500 submissions on Framework



More than 500 Aucklanders submitted to the Auckland Climate Action Framework thanks to youth-led climate campaigners, Generation Zero and other groups such as South Auckland Young Environmentalists, School Strike 4 Climate, and Wash Your Mouth Out.

“This framework is significant as it will determine Auckland Council’s strategies, implementation and priorities when it comes to achieving Auckland’s role in cutting down carbon emissions to net zero by 2050,” says Generation Zero Auckland Co-convenor Bruce Kidd.

“We wanted to make the way of making a submission as simple as possible, especially for those most marginalised by the submission process like the youth.”

Generation Zero’s online quick submit form used the original questions in the council’s submission form. A personal question was added about why having an effective framework is important to each person filling it out.

“Climate change is an issue we have a moral obligation to comprehensively address. People’s lives are personally impacted by climate change and their aspirations in having an equitable and liveable future are at risk due to our prevailing ‘business as usual’ approach.”

Wide-ranging responses included those who saw climate change as one of the most important issues of our time, as well as concerns around providing a secure future for whānau in Aotearoa.

“We now need Auckland Council to listen to the voices calling for the strengthening of this framework, and we will hold them accountable to us in doing so. It is a promising start but we must ensure that this framework aligns and responds to the declared climate emergency.”

Submissions on the Auckland Climate Action Framework closed on Monday, September 30, and Auckland Council will now begin to review all of the submissions.

This wealth of submissions also sends a clear signal to our councillors standing in the current local elections. “The need for strong climate action is clearly on the minds of voters and we want you to follow through on taking climate action seriously.”

Generation Zero recently released scorecards which rank candidates on how well they addressed areas most impacted by climate change, including urban form and transport issues. The scorecards may be viewed on: www.aucklandelections.co.nz



© Scoop Media

