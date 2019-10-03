Local roads speed limit review - next steps
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Feedback from Marlburians on Council’s review of
speed limits on local roads has seen more than 470
submissions received from across the district.
Marlborough
Roads Manager Steve Murrin thanked those who took the time
and effort to make a submission.
“It’s great to hear
the views of those who gave us their suggestions and to see
so many taking an active interest in road safety in
Marlborough,” Mr Murrin said.
The review asked people
what they considered to be appropriate speed limits on local
roads. It did not include state highways which are managed
by the New Zealand Transport Agency.
All submissions will
now be analysed and summarised. Marlborough Roads will
present a report outlining its recommendations to the
incoming Marlborough District Council, at the Assets and
Services Committee meeting in November. A copy of the
submissions received will accompany the report.
“A
second phase of formal consultation will be carried out
early next year if we do propose speed limit changes for
some local roads,” Mr Murrin said.
ENDS
