Local roads speed limit review - next steps

Feedback from Marlburians on Council’s review of speed limits on local roads has seen more than 470 submissions received from across the district.

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin thanked those who took the time and effort to make a submission.

“It’s great to hear the views of those who gave us their suggestions and to see so many taking an active interest in road safety in Marlborough,” Mr Murrin said.

The review asked people what they considered to be appropriate speed limits on local roads. It did not include state highways which are managed by the New Zealand Transport Agency.

All submissions will now be analysed and summarised. Marlborough Roads will present a report outlining its recommendations to the incoming Marlborough District Council, at the Assets and Services Committee meeting in November. A copy of the submissions received will accompany the report.

“A second phase of formal consultation will be carried out early next year if we do propose speed limit changes for some local roads,” Mr Murrin said.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

