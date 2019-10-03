Seaview Wharf Crane Incident Update

3 October 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

SEAVIEW WHARF CRANE INCIDENT UPDATE

Planning for a salvage operation is underway to recover the crawler crane that fell off CentrePort’s Seaview Wharf yesterday, to ensure normal tanker shipping operations can continue.

The 20-tonne crane, operated by civil contracting company GK Shaw Limited fell into 12 metres of water at approximately midday Wednesday 2 October. The driver of the crane was unharmed.

CentrePort is working through a process to develop a salvage methodology and will engage a suitable contractor to undertake the work.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The fender replacement work on the wharf being undertaken by GK Shaw Limited has been suspended.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

