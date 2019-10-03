Seaview Wharf Crane Incident Update
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 1:57 pm
Press Release: CentrePort
3 October 2019
MEDIA
RELEASE
SEAVIEW WHARF CRANE INCIDENT
UPDATE
Planning for a salvage operation is
underway to recover the crawler crane that fell off
CentrePort’s Seaview Wharf yesterday, to ensure normal
tanker shipping operations can continue.
The 20-tonne
crane, operated by civil contracting company GK Shaw Limited
fell into 12 metres of water at approximately midday
Wednesday 2 October. The driver of the crane was
unharmed.
CentrePort is working through a process to
develop a salvage methodology and will engage a suitable
contractor to undertake the work.
An investigation
into the incident is underway. The fender replacement work
on the wharf being undertaken by GK Shaw Limited has been
suspended.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
