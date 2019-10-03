Missing person - Ngaruawahia
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing person - Ngaruawahia"
Waikato police are appealing for sightings of missing
Ngaruawahia man Michael Murdoch.
Michael, aged 44, was
last seen on Thursday 26 September 2019.
An unconfirmed
sighting has also been reported, of Michael with his
red/maroon 2001 Nissan Skyline, on Saturday 28
September.
Police are concerned for Michael's wellbeing,
as his lack of contact with family is out of character.
Anyone with information which might help us locate
Michael is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rene Rakete,
Huntly CIB, on 07 828 7560.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
