"Missing person - Ngaruawahia"

Waikato police are appealing for sightings of missing Ngaruawahia man Michael Murdoch.

Michael, aged 44, was last seen on Thursday 26 September 2019.

An unconfirmed sighting has also been reported, of Michael with his red/maroon 2001 Nissan Skyline, on Saturday 28 September.

Police are concerned for Michael's wellbeing, as his lack of contact with family is out of character.

Anyone with information which might help us locate Michael is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rene Rakete, Huntly CIB, on 07 828 7560.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

