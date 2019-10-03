Death of Kathleen Kawana: Can you help in Police Ten 7 case?

Police investigating the death of Kathleen Kawana are urging the public to tune in to Police Ten 7 tonight.

Police will be releasing new information in an appeal to help find those responsible for Kathleen’s death.

Kathleen Kawana, aged 46, from Porirua, was found deceased in a vacant property in Ruatoria on 3 August.

Police believe her death was suspicious, and are determined to find the person or people responsible.

But Police need the public’s help to provide vital information about Kathleen’s movements between Porirua, Hawke’s Bay and Ruatoria.

To find out what this new information is and how you can help, watch Police Ten 7 at 7.30pm tonight on TVNZ 2.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 an hour later.

The new information in relation to Kathleen’s death will also be shared on the Police Ten 7 and Police Facebook pages once the programme has screened.

We believe that the community can help us get answers for Kathleen’s family.

Someone will know something and can help us bring his family some sense of closure in solving this crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information line on 0800 107 4636.

