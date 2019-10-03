SH1 Auckland north-bound lanes overnight closures

3 October 2019



SH1 north-bound lanes to close overnight for maintenance

Auckland motorists are advised that north-bound lanes of the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday night, 8 October.

The north-bound lanes will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10pm until 5am, says the NZ Transport Agency’s Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

The Oteha Valley Road north-bound on ramp will be closed from 9pm to 5am.

The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops will also be closed. The Transport Agency reminds drivers planning to travel north on SH1 to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service station.

There will be a signposted detour on Dairy Flat Highway.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users,” says Ms Williamson.

“Drivers heading north are advised to plan head and allow extra time for their journey.”

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)





© Scoop Media

