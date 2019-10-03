Mega tent erected over Mt Smart football field

One of the world's biggest modular stadium tent has consumed the main field of Mt Smart Stadium for tomorrow night’s sold out Listen In concert.

The stadium tent, which was installed over three days, pretty much takes up entire football field, measuring 100 meters long and nearly 70 meters wide.

The one-of-a-kind stadium tent will host 20,000 people attending the dance event, featuring artists including Flume, Diplo, ScHoolboy Q, 6LACK and Slowthai and produced by Fuzzy Operations.

Adelle Robinson, Event Manager for Fuzzy Operations, says: “Listen In Auckland has surpassed all expectations this year selling quicker than the Australian leg of the tour. We can’t wait to see the huge stadium tent in action on Friday. We are so thankful to the Mt Smart team for facilitating something that has never been done before! ”

Regional Facilities Auckland Chief Executive Chris Brooks says the stadium tent showcases the versatility of the RFA-owned Mt Smart Stadium.

“Due to the large demand for Listen In, the event was moved from the Supertop carpark to the main arena which meant that the promoter, Fuzzy Operations, started to explore larger marquee options,” says Mr Brooks.

“It is a masterstroke and something that is rather spectacular to see and helps showcase just how adaptable Mt Smart Stadium is. One week, a grassy venue for rugby league; the next, a platform for one of the world’s biggest marquees.”

The stadium tent is held in place by 82 base plates and over 380 1.2m pegs that have been hydraulically hammered into place.

Tony Gasser, Director of Unique Attractions, owners of the stadium tent, has no hesitation around the stadium tent being the biggest ever erected in New Zealand.

“This stadium tent is the biggest in Australasia and it's the first time it has been used in New Zealand. It took 16 people roughly three days working 12-hour days to install.”

It is expected to be packed down in three days which will then allow the team plenty of time to get the venue ready for the upcoming U2 concerts in a month's time.





© Scoop Media

