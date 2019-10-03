Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mega tent erected over Mt Smart football field

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Regional Facilities Auckland

One of the world's biggest modular stadium tent has consumed the main field of Mt Smart Stadium for tomorrow night’s sold out Listen In concert.

The stadium tent, which was installed over three days, pretty much takes up entire football field, measuring 100 meters long and nearly 70 meters wide.

The one-of-a-kind stadium tent will host 20,000 people attending the dance event, featuring artists including Flume, Diplo, ScHoolboy Q, 6LACK and Slowthai and produced by Fuzzy Operations.

Adelle Robinson, Event Manager for Fuzzy Operations, says: “Listen In Auckland has surpassed all expectations this year selling quicker than the Australian leg of the tour. We can’t wait to see the huge stadium tent in action on Friday. We are so thankful to the Mt Smart team for facilitating something that has never been done before! ”

Regional Facilities Auckland Chief Executive Chris Brooks says the stadium tent showcases the versatility of the RFA-owned Mt Smart Stadium.

“Due to the large demand for Listen In, the event was moved from the Supertop carpark to the main arena which meant that the promoter, Fuzzy Operations, started to explore larger marquee options,” says Mr Brooks.

“It is a masterstroke and something that is rather spectacular to see and helps showcase just how adaptable Mt Smart Stadium is. One week, a grassy venue for rugby league; the next, a platform for one of the world’s biggest marquees.”

The stadium tent is held in place by 82 base plates and over 380 1.2m pegs that have been hydraulically hammered into place.

Tony Gasser, Director of Unique Attractions, owners of the stadium tent, has no hesitation around the stadium tent being the biggest ever erected in New Zealand.

“This stadium tent is the biggest in Australasia and it's the first time it has been used in New Zealand. It took 16 people roughly three days working 12-hour days to install.”

It is expected to be packed down in three days which will then allow the team plenty of time to get the venue ready for the upcoming U2 concerts in a month's time.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Regional Facilities Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 