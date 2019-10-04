Power lines down - SH1, Tokoroa
Friday, 4 October 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to avoid part of SH1, Tokoroa,
following a single-vehicle collision.
Police were alerted
to the crash at 11.08pm.
There are no reports of injuries,
however power lines are down and the northbound lane between
Rollett Road and Newell Road is blocked.
The road is
expected to be closed for sometime while the scene is
cleared.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked
to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)
In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.
Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>