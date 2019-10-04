Serious crash on SH51 in Napier
Friday, 4 October 2019, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 51 in Napier.
The crash involving two
vehicles occurred at 7.25am.
Early reports indicate two
people have sustained injuries.
Roads are closed on State
Highway 2 between Marine Parade and Awatoto Rd and
diversions are in place.
Traffic delays are expected and
motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
