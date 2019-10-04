Christchurch residents reminded to keep homes secure

Detective Constable Samuel Moore:

Christchurch City Police are reminding residents to keep the safety of themselves and their property top of mind after burglaries in the area.

In particular, Police have recently received two reports in Opawa and St Martins of offenders knocking on a front door, distracting the resident, and then entering the home to steal items near the door.

When the residents have returned they have found items stolen and the offender gone.

It is too early to say if the incidents are connected, and Police are keeping an open mind.

However this is a timely reminder for residents to keep their properties secure.

There is never any obligation to answer the door to someone you don’t know – but if you do, don’t step away and leave the door open.

Security features such as a peephole or screen door can also be used to safely assess any visitors.

It is also a good time to have a conversation with elderly friends, family or neighbours about taking these precautions for safety in the home.

If you see any suspicious activity, please get in touch with Police on 111.





