Get spooky this Halloween with a free family day out

The Mount Eden Village Business Association presents:

HALLOWEEN IN THE VILLAGE

The family friendly event this is Halloween in the Village returns for its 12th year at Mt Eden Village on Saturday 2nd November 2019, with FREE fun and frights for kids of all ages. Get your spook on with ghoulish food, fortune telling, haunting music and so much more from 12 – 2pm. Warning: This event will be sure to get the goosebumps crawling!

Get dressed up as your most wicked and spell-binding Halloween creature, be it a witch, a bat, a zombie or even a dementor, and head to Mt Eden Village and take part in the fun with some of Auckland’s best actors and theatre makers.

Activities include:

FEAR FACTOR – taste the food (if you dare) prepared by Mazui Majo the fiendish food witch.

SPOOKY FUTURE – have your fortune told by the hysterical and the uncannily accurate Freakella the Fortune Witch.

CRAFTY MADNESS – make your very own creepy Halloween craft to take home with Crewellini the Craft Witch.

CAST A SPELL – help the naughty Egor cast witchy spells with the strangest and most unbelievable of ingredients.

LOOK & LISTEN – groove and move to the spooky mixes with music and have a zombie make-over by the transformation witches.

HALLOWEEN IN THE VILLAGE plays

Saturday 2nd November, 12pm-2pm

Location: The Village Green, Essex St Reserve (parallel to Mt. Eden Rd just behind the village shops)

Free event, all materials and entertainment provided. No bookings required.

www.mounteden.co.nz

Weather: Witches and wizards will perform in even the dastardliest of weather, however if a hurricane approaches, the event will be cancelled. Stayed updated on Mt Eden Village’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter.

Ages: Suitable for kids aged 4 years +

This is a non-profit family event organised and subsidised by the Mt Eden Village Business Association.



